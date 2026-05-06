THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES LAURA PUTNAM AS CURATOR OF EXHIBITIONS

LAKELAND, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College (The AGB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura V. Putnam as its new Curator of Exhibitions. Putnam, who has served the Museum since 2013 and most recently held the role of Manager of Exhibitions and Adult Programs, brings more than a decade of museum experience, deep institutional knowledge, and a strong record of curatorial and programmatic success to her new position.

Laura Putnam, newly named Curator of Exhibitions at the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art in Lakeland, FL

"Laura has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to our mission," said Dr. Daryl Ward, Executive Director of The AGB. "After careful consideration of her accomplishments and consultation with colleagues across the industry, it became clear that she is the right person to lead our curatorial vision moving forward."

Putnam's appointment follows an extensive period of increasing curatorial responsibility. After the departure of former Executive Director and Chief Curator Dr. Alex Rich, Putnam stepped into an expanded role, helping guide the Museum's exhibition program with distinction through the past several months.

"Laura is an outstanding museum professional with a strong curatorial voice and the ability to execute at the highest level," Ward added, noting that Dr. Alex Rich offered enthusiastic support for her appointment when consulted by Ward.

In her new role as Curator of Exhibitions, Putnam will lead the conceptualization, development, and execution of all exhibitions at the Museum. Her responsibilities include original research, artwork selection, and the creation of interpretive materials, as well as collaboration with internal teams to ensure exhibitions align with the Museum's mission. She will also serve as the primary liaison with artists, scholars, and partner institutions.

"It is a privilege to step into this new position, and I look forward to working with the incredible team at The AGB in my new role as Curator of Exhibitions," said Putnam.

During her tenure, Putnam has overseen complex exhibition logistics, including scheduling, budgeting, shipping, and installation, while fostering collaboration across departments. She has also curated a dynamic slate of recent exhibitions, including Darkroom Alchemy: Photographs by Jerry Uelsmann, Surreal Scenarios: The Art of Susanne Schuenke, and The Medici Dynasty: Renaissance in Florence, among others.

In addition to her museum work, Putnam serves as an Adjunct Professor of Art History and Museum Studies at Florida Southern College, where she teaches courses exploring curatorial practice, collections stewardship, and the evolving role of museums.

Putnam holds a Master of Science in Arts Administration from Boston University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from Rhode Island School of Design, with a concentration in Art History, Theory, and Criticism.

The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College is a not-for-profit, academic and community museum that seeks to enhance lives through inspirational and engaging art experiences for all. It is the largest and only nationally accredited visual arts organization in Polk County and the only Smithsonian Affiliate art museum in Central Florida. In January 2025, the AGB Museum of Art opened its new Dr. Anne B. Kerr Wing, with an additional 14,000 sq. ft. of exhibition and education space, including six new galleries, as well as multi-functional classroom and event spaces. The Museum's hours are Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm, and closed Mondays and major holidays. The facility is handicapped accessible, and special needs assistance is available. Admission is free, thanks to our Sustaining Partners, the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation, and Dr. Alan and Linda Rich.

FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College