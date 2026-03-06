THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES 54TH MAYFAIRE BY-THE-LAKE FEATURED ARTIST AND POSTER IMAGE

LAKELAND, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College is pleased to announce Kate Carney as the Featured Poster Artist for the 54th annual Mayfaire by-the-Lake. A cherished Mother's Day Weekend tradition, Mayfaire will once again be presented by Citizens Bank and Trust and The Ruthvens on the scenic shores of Lake Morton in Lakeland on May 9 and May 10, 2026.

The 54th Mayfaire by-the-Lake featured artist and poster image.

Each year, Mayfaire selects an artist who has exhibited at the festival to create a featured image that becomes the visual hallmark of the event. This artist is entrusted with designing an iconic work to appear on official posters, t-shirts, and festival merchandise, capturing the spirit of one of the region's and the nation's premier outdoor fine art festivals.

This year's featured poster artist, Kate Carney, is known for her expressive oil paintings celebrating living subjects birds, animals, people, and plants rendered with a distinctive blend of classical underpainting, an Impressionist palette, and contemporary alla prima brushwork. Her work reflects a deep reverence for life, infused with whimsy, emotional depth, and technical mastery.

"I love living things birds, people, animals, plants. I see the whimsey, pathos, love and power of life and it inspires me to attempt to express my reaction to all that wonder in as honest a way as I can," Carney said.

Working primarily in oils, Carney embraces the medium's versatility whether transparent or opaque, softly blended or boldly gestural. Rather than relying on extensive preliminary drawing, she allows forms to emerge directly on her signature orange primed canvases, building compositions with confident, intuitive mark making developed through years of disciplined practice.

Born and raised in England, Carney's early exposure to the great museums and galleries of London shaped her artistic sensibilities. She studied at Chelsea School of Art before pursuing Humanities at University College, where art history deeply influenced her vision. After years devoted to teaching, raising her family, and working full time, she returned fully to her artistic practice in the early 2000s. Since 2010, Carney has worked as a professional fine artist, exhibiting in juried festivals across the country and earning multiple awards. Based in Orlando, her studio home is McRae Art Studios.

"For decades, the swan has symbolized the City of Lakeland and the beauty of Lake Morton," said Dr. Daryl Ward, Executive Director of The AGB. "This year, Kate thoughtfully broadens that narrative by celebrating the diversity of waterfowl that inhabits the lake. Her joyful and technically masterful approach brings renewed energy to this beloved tradition while honoring the ecosystem that makes Lake Morton so special. And how can you not love ducks with paintbrushes!"

Through Carney's expressive oil technique, she combines rich color, layered texture, and dynamic brushwork to create a timeless and compelling image. Her painting will be showcased on all official Mayfaire-by-the-Lake 2026 promotional materials, including posters, apparel, and festival merchandise.

Additional information about this year's Mayfaire Judge, Featured Poster, and event details will be available in the coming weeks.

The 54th Mayfaire Sponsors include Citizens Bank and Trust, The Ruthvens, Visit Central Florida, Southern Homes, Publix Super Markets Charities, Friends of Mayfaire, Tampa International Airport, the City of Lakeland, and LKLD Arts Mayor's Council of the Arts.

SOURCE Florida Southern College