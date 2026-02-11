THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ANNOUNCES DR. DARYL WARD AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has selected Dr. Daryl Ward as executive director of the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art (The AGB). Ward has served as interim executive director since June 26, 2025, providing steady leadership and building on the Museum's strong momentum during a period of transition.

Dr. Daryl Ward, Executive Director of The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College

Following Ward's interim appointment, Florida Southern conducted a national search to identify the Museum's next permanent leader. After considering a strong pool of candidates from across the country, the College selected Ward to continue guiding The AGB's vision, programming, and community impact.

"As we were interviewing candidates, I found that I was in effect asking, 'Will you continue the great work that Dr. Ward has been doing?'" said Dr. Jeremy Martin, president of Florida Southern College. "When I passed that compliment on to Dr. Ward, we discussed how deeply invested he had become in the Museum in recent months. From there, it became clear that we had the right leader in place - someone who understands The AGB, values its mission, and is committed to advancing the arts at Florida Southern and throughout our community."

A respected leader in the regional arts community, Ward brings decades of experience in education, nonprofit leadership, and arts advocacy to the role. He is widely known for his passion for the arts and his ability to build partnerships that expand access, elevate local artists, and strengthen the cultural vitality of Polk County.

"I'm honored by the trust Florida Southern College has placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving The AGB," said Ward. "This museum is a place of shared community, and I'm thankful to work alongside a talented team and dedicated supporters to create meaningful, engaging experiences through art, learning, and connection."

Ward's leadership comes at a time of strong momentum for The AGB, following the opening of its building expansion last year and the debut of the current exhibition, The Medici Dynasty: Renaissance in Florence. As the Museum marks its 60th anniversary, it continues to build on its role as both an academic and cultural resource for Florida Southern College and the region.

Through its close partnership with the College, and as the only Smithsonian Affiliate art museum in Central Florida, The AGB integrates exhibitions and programming into the academic life of the campus, supporting interdisciplinary teaching, faculty engagement, and student scholarship, while also serving the broader community through exhibitions and public programs that promote lifelong learning through art.

"Following a strong national search, Dr. Ward brings extensive leadership experience and a record of academic and professional accomplishment to the position," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, vice president for academic affairs at Florida Southern College and chair of the search committee. "At the same time, it is incredibly meaningful to recognize that we have exceptional talent right here in Lakeland. Dr. Ward has the experience, relationships, and vision to build on The AGB's success and broaden its reach."

Ward holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from Florida State University alongside a master's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Ph.D. from the University of South Florida. A Polk County native, he spent 32 years with Polk County Public Schools, including seven years as principal of Harrison School for the Arts. After retiring in 2020, he briefly held a post at Southeastern University before becoming executive director of the Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance, a role he has held for four years. Ward also serves as an adjunct professor at Florida Southern College and is an accomplished photographer.

"The AGB is a cherished cultural asset in our community, and we are excited about Dr. Daryl Ward's selection as its next executive director. He has made an exceptional impact leading the Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance and will do the same for The AGB. We look forward to continued collaborations between both organizations," said Michell Githens, president of the PACA Board of Directors.

While serving as interim director, Ward focused on initiatives that reflect the Museum's commitment to education and community engagement. These include guiding the Ela's Forest project, a memorial sculpture honoring a local family impacted by domestic violence, into the production stage and creating the FSC Voices Symposium, which pairs Florida Southern faculty expertise with exhibitions at The AGB.

Ward will begin his role as executive director on March 2.

SOURCE Florida Southern College