Florida SouthWestern State College Deploys ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform Across its Four Campuses

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) to mitigate gun-related violence.

ZeroEyes has been implemented across all four FSW campuses, protecting 16,000 students and nearly 1,000 faculty and staff. First established in 1962, FSW's main campus is located in Fort Myers, Fla., with satellite campuses in Punta Gorda and Naples and a center in LaBelle. FSW maintains its own Campus Police Department (FSWPD), which is committed to providing a safe, secure, and orderly environment so that learning, working, and administrative operations can excel.

"FSW is leading the charge in innovative security technology to ensure the safety of our community, and ZeroEyes plays a crucial role," said Jerry Connolly, Chief of Police, FSWPD. "ZeroEyes can proactively identify and alert us to a gun-related threat before any shots are fired, expediting emergency response and potentially saving lives."

"The ongoing threat of gun violence in the U.S. compels us to maximize safety measures, especially given the open nature of our campus," said Dr. Gina Doeble, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, FSW. "With thousands attending our special events, concerts, and athletic programs, we must do everything possible to protect them. We are proud to integrate ZeroEyes as an additional layer of security."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with our ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We commend Florida Southwestern State College for their proactive approach to security," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Their commitment to safety sets a standard for higher ed institutions nationwide."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

Florida SouthWestern State College is Southwest Florida's largest and most affordable institution of higher education. Annually serving nearly 20,000 students globally, FSW offers a variety of nationally-ranked, career-focused academic programs with two- and four-year degrees and professional certifications, several with 100 percent licensure pass and job placements rates. Study and travel abroad opportunities are available for students through FSW's Center for International Education. Students are also active in clubs and programs catered to their interests. Visit www.FSW.edu for more information.

