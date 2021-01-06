Florida Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named four Florida teachers—Emily Cortes of Oak Park Elementary in Tampa, Julie Dossantos of Glendale Elementary in Indian River, Suzanne Pleskin of Palmetto Elementary in Naples, and Maria Vollrath of Vineyards Elementary in Naples—to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Cortes, Dossantos, Pleskin, and Vollrath are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Emily, Julie, Suzanne, and Maria for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, which were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am thrilled to be named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates for the 2021 year," said Cortes. "Fostering a love for learning can be difficult when students have major learning gaps. I'm forever grateful for the impact i-Ready has on my students' attitude toward learning. I truly feel that this company's values align with mine as an educator. With our shared love of professional development, reflection, and celebrating success, I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together this year!"

"I am so thankful and honored to be part of this community of educators," said Dossantos. "Together, we can learn so much, and I look forward to collaborating, sharing, and creating together."

"Being part of the Extraordinary Educators will help me to grow as an educator through learning and collaborating with other educators about implementing new ideas," said Pleskin. "There is nothing better than seeing my students engaged, excited, and energized about learning. I cannot wait to apply what I learn to help my students increase their learning more."

"I am excited to grow as an educator through this program and hope to bring more innovative instructional strategies into my classroom and school community," said Vollrath. "Through this opportunity I aspire to broaden my educational network and diversify my leadership experience."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in the majority of the state's districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

