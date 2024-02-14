Florida Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2024 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Adriana Garcia of Somerset Academy St. Lucie in Port St. Lucie and Leigh Ann Norris of Hamilton County High School in Jasper receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Adriana Garcia of Somerset Academy St. Lucie in Port St. Lucie, Florida and Leigh Ann Norris of Hamilton County High School in Jasper, Florida to its 2024 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, Garcia and Norris are among the 32 educators from 19 states and the District of Columbia who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Most importantly, Garcia and Norris have also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as a steward for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments for their students.

"It's hard to overstate the impact teachers have on shaping the lives of students across the country," said Em McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year, we are proud to highlight just a small group of these real-life superheroes. Our Extraordinary Educators truly demonstrate the power of teachers to create new opportunities for student success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles—from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and then finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates employees, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

"When I received the email about being chosen as an Extraordinary Educator for 2024, I was so excited!" said Garcia. "I value professional education a lot and believe that we, even as adults, always have more to learn. I am so grateful to get the opportunity to connect with and learn from everyone in the program this year. I hope I can inspire and educate others this year too."

"Being an educator is a commitment to the pursuit of knowledge," said Norris. "Receiving the title of Extraordinary Educator for 2024 presents an invaluable chance to gain insights from the 'Best of the Best.' I am thrilled at the opportunity to share the strategies that empower my students to thrive. I believe that every student aspires to succeed, and guiding them toward success will not only energize them but also inspire them to reach for even greater achievements."

The Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways of learning to provide the best service to young learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

This is the fifth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. To learn about Curriculum Associates and the 2024 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators.

