Florida Teachers, Students, Legislators to Celebrate School Choice at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow balloons and the National School Choice Week song will be in the air as several hundred teachers, students, and community members rally for school choice at the Florida State Capitol's Waller Park on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The rally, one of Florida's largest celebrations of School Choice Week, will shine a positive light on educational freedom and all types of K-12 education.

The capitol rally will kick off at noon and feature remarks on school choice by Skylar Zander, Florida state director for American's for Prosperity Foundation; Sen. Manny Diaz; Cesar Grajales, Florida coalitions director at The LIBRE Institute, Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education; and additional parents and legislators.

This event is free, open to the public, and planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The learning process is very personal, for that reason educational freedom is essential in our society," said Cesar Grajales, Florida coalitions director at The LIBRE Institute. "It gives parents the opportunity to take their children to the school that best suits the needs of the child."

The Tallahassee rally is planned by The LIBRE Institute and Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

Waller Park is located at 400 S. Monroe St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

