Florida Tech, Risepoint Partner to Offer Online Degree Programs

Variety of Degrees, Flexible Timing Empowers Students to Learn on Their Terms

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Tech has enlisted the educational technology company Risepoint to support its deep portfolio of online degree programs, the university announced today.

With Risepoint's support, Florida Tech will offer online programs designed to meet the needs of students looking for an alternative to on-campus learning. Florida Tech's accomplished professors will lead these asynchronous courses to help working adults learn the skills necessary to excel in a competitive workforce.

The university offers 35 degree programs for undergraduate and graduate students in a host of fields, and students can complete them at their own pace as they balance education with their daily lives.

"I see the power of education every day and know the positive, sometimes life-changing impact it can have," said Florida Tech President John Nicklow. "By partnering with Risepoint, Florida Tech will ensure our online programs are widely accessible and supported by an industry-leading firm. We are excited to bring Florida Tech education to those who seek it."

Florida Tech's online degrees and programs are:

Associate degrees (eight): accounting; applied psychology; aviation management; business administration; healthcare management; management; marketing; and computer information systems.

Bachelor's degrees (14): accounting; applied psychology in child advocacy, clinical psychology, forensic psychology or organizational psychology; aviation management; business administration in accounting, computer information systems, healthcare management, management or marketing; human resources management, management; and computer information systems (BS).

Master's degrees (13): organizational leadership (MA); business administration; business administration in accounting, accounting and finance, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare management, information technology management, management, marketing, project management or project management – information technology; and supply chain management (MS).

The expansive program offerings, which have been lauded this year by outlets including U.S. News & World Report and TechGuide, demonstrate Florida Tech's commitment to creating accessible and inclusive courses for all students. Through this partnership, adult learners can further their education regardless of geographical limitations or personal commitments that may hinder them in a traditional setting.

"Risepoint believes in the transformative power of education, and we are honored to partner with Florida Tech to expand access to their renowned programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint (formerly known as Academic Partnerships). "We look forward to seeing the impact that the graduates of these programs will make throughout the Florida Tech community."

The first 8-week term of courses begins on Aug. 26 with an application deadline of Aug. 12. For more information or to apply to these programs, visit https://online.fit.edu/.

About Florida Institute of Technology

The premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University (U.S. News & World Report) and a Top Technical Institute (Fiske Guide to Colleges), as well as a Best Value University (Forbes) and a top 100 global university for graduate employability (GEURS). Florida Tech is known worldwide for its strengths in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, aviation, autism treatment, biomedical science, cybersecurity and machine-learning, and marine science. It offers more than 150 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in engineering, science, computing, aeronautics, business, psychology and the liberal arts. The university is located in the dynamic and innovative city of Melbourne in the heart of the "Space Coast," where students have been watching rocket launches from campus since the dawn of the Space Race. Learn how Florida Tech is making history and shaping the future at floridatech.edu. Find stories about our relentless pursuit of greatness at floridatech.edu/news.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com.

