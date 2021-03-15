Florida Technical College and Miami Dolphins Distributed 1,000 Meals to Families in Need

MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the launch of Florida Technical College (FTC) new Culinary Arts Program located at its South Miami Campus in Cutler Bay, FTC joined forces with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program to host a drive-up food distribution last Thursday for hundreds of families in need.

With one thousand meals prepared by local minority-owned business Mike & Jackie's Catering and packaged by FTC students, this collaboration with the Food Relief Program is assisting to alleviate the food insecurity and stress experienced by families in Miami-Dade County while generating jobs and revenue for local minority owned restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing economic impact.

Hot meals consisting of barbecue chicken and pulled pork in addition to sides of coleslaw, baked beans and dinner rolls, were offered free of charge via the partnership of 11 local non-profit organizations.

"This partnership was the perfect way to help formally mark our launch of the South Miami campus's new Culinary Arts Program," said Dr. James Michael Burkett - President of Florida Technical College. "Our students gained practical hands-on experience, and hundreds of families in need benefited as our community continues to forge a path forward to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fall-out."

Florida Technical College have made the commitment of a multi-year partnership where FTC is the "Official Culinary School of the Miami Dolphins" and together, they will collaborate in multiple initiatives to provide relief to the most affected local communities.

"The Miami Dolphins recognize food insecurity is an ongoing issue faced by our community in the wake of COVID-19," said Miami Dolphins Senior VP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. "Through our partnership with FTC, we are able to continue finding ways to come together and be part of the solution to help feed our neighbors."

Florida Technical College's 12-month Culinary Arts Diploma program, available at the South Miami campus, offers students hands-on opportunities to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for careers in the culinary industry, including a range of management, supervisory, and cooking positions.

SOURCE Florida Technical College