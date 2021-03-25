Florida's Life Sciences Industry Launches Vaccine Education Campaign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is much excitement about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is also some skepticism with polls showing that up to 30 percent of Americans say they are not sure that they will get the vaccine. To ensure confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, BioFlorida has launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Facts educational resource to link Floridians to third-party scientific and evidenced-based information related to the vaccine development and distribution process. Topics include safety, efficacy, availability, and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines.

The resource, which is translated in English and Spanish, provides Floridians with answer to "frequently asked questions" related to vaccine development and distribution, including:

Are certain vaccines more effective than others?

Will the vaccine work against new COVID-19 strains?

Will the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

Why is diversity in vaccine clinical trials important?

When will my family and I receive a vaccine for COVID-19?

"Organizations from all over the world including our Florida-based companies, research organizations, universities, health systems, and labs have made significant advancements to discover the vaccines, therapeutics, and other tools to address COVID-19," said Nancy K. Bryan, President & CEO of BioFlorida. "We all have unique roles in the COVID-19 fight, and we hope BioFlorida's COVID-19 Vaccine Facts online resource will serve as a comprehensive resource for our companies, community partners, and government officials to educate the public on the scientifically rigorous, transparent, and safety-focused vaccine development process to build trust in our industry's unprecedented response to this pandemic."

The resource will continue to be updated in partnership with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). The resources have been independently reviewed by health experts and incorporate several visual elements to help explain concepts like herd immunity, emergency use authorization, and more.

BioFlorida has also aggregated vaccine resources on distribution, corporate guidance, and news from Florida companies making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

The BioFlorida COVID-19 Vaccine Facts educational resource can be found by visiting: https://www.bioflorida.com/page/covid19vaccine.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida's life science industry, representing 6,700 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and bioagriculture sectors in BioPharma, MedTech, HealthIT and BioAg that collectively employ 94,000 Floridians. [Source: The Value of Bioscience Innovation in Growing Jobs and Improving Quality of Life (TEConomy/BIO, 2020)] BioFlorida's member driven initiatives provide a strong business climate for the advancement of innovative products and technology that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

