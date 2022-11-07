Flow Chemistry Market to be Worth $3.75 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow chemistry market size is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Advantages over batch reactors and growing investments in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries are projected to boost the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The pharmaceuticals application segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, due to the growing demand for technology that uses renewable energy sources and reduced manufacturing cost.

By reactor type, microreactor is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast owing to the increasing demand for environmentally-friendly equipment and the ability to increase selectivity.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period on account of the rapidly growing petrochemical industries and a rise in academia and research in South Korea and Australia .

is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period on account of the rapidly growing petrochemical industries and a rise in academia and research in and . In Europe , Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 owing to the advanced infrastructure, growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and skilled workforce.

, accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 owing to the advanced infrastructure, growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and skilled workforce. Companies such as Am Technology, CEM Corp., Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., and Vapourtec Ltd. are strategizing to strengthen their geographic presence by mergers and acquisitions or capacity expansions in Asia Pacific .

Read 214 page full market research report for more Insights, "Flow Chemistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Reactor Type (CSTR, PFR, Microreactor, Microwave Systems), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Flow Chemistry Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to move away from chemical commodities to specialty chemicals as per the requirement of customers. Moreover, the adoption of continuous manufacturing has increased due to the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, which is expected to augment the demand for flow chemistry over the forecast period.

Significant reductions in trash output and the eradication of non-renewable industrial methods are global environmental concerns. As a result, major economies are enacting policies to mitigate environmental damage. Several governments are implementing policies to meet the targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Continuous Stirred Tank (CST) reactor systems require little human involvement to operate, resulting in reduced labor costs associated with their deployment. Furthermore, both reactor systems have a high output rate, which leads to reduced production costs. The aforementioned factors are likely to boost the demand for CST reactor systems over the forecast period.

The growing pharmaceutical industry has positively impacted the market for several years on account of the increase in the number of potent and orphan drugs. Moreover, the need for process safety, reduction of investment cost, and quality standards are likely to augment the demand for flow chemistry over the forecast period.

The growing use of microreactors in the specialized chemical, fine chemical, and other petrochemical industries has helped to significantly reduce environmental impact while also lowering manufacturing costs. Microreactors are used in the bulk chemicals industry to produce several chemicals such as styrene and Ethylene Oxide (EO), which is expected to boost the market growth.

Flow Chemistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flow chemistry market based on application, reactor type, and region

Flow Chemistry Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Others

Flow Chemistry Market - Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

CSTR

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave Systems

Others

Flow Chemistry Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Flow Chemistry Market

Am Technology

CEM Corporation

Milestone Srl

Biotage AB

Syrris Ltd.

Vapourtec Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

Hel Group

Uniqsis Ltd.

Chemtrix BV

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Future Chemistry Holding BV

Corning Incorporated

Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd.

PDC Machines Inc.

Parr Instrument Company

