Flower And Ornamental Plants Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
Sep 08, 2021, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow by USD 27.18 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.
The use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes, growth in floriculture, profitability associated with growing ornamental plants are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as dependence on climatic conditions, use of toxic chemicals, stiff competition in pricing, and product differentiation will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-industry-analysis
Flower And Ornamental Plants Market: Product Landscape
The market is segmented by product into cut flowers and potted plants. The cut flowers segment led the market share and will continue to lead the market in the long run.
Flower And Ornamental Plants Market: Geography Landscape
In terms of Geography, 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China will emerge as the key revenue-generating market for flower and ornamental plants market in APAC. The growth in floriculture will facilitate the flower and ornamental plants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.
- Astra Fund Holland BV
- Bailey Nurseries Inc.
- Ball Horticultural Co.
- Dutch Flower Group
- Farplants Sales Ltd.
- FTD LLC
- Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.
- Royal FloraHolland
- Sakata Seed Corp.
