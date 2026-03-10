Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati Named Finalist in IDC's 2026 Smart Cities Awards for Solution Built with Flowfinity

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity congratulates the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) on being named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 IDC Smart Cities North America Awards. Finalist projects demonstrate how technical innovation by local governments can solve pressing challenges in the communities they serve.

IDC Smart City Award Finalist for Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

MSD's project showcases how they leveraged Flowfinity Streams to gain greater control over a rapidly growing volume of IoT sensor data generated across their wastewater network. By implementing a flexible, high-volume IoT data platform, MSD can collect, structure, and analyze operational data from hundreds of sensors across its facilities and sewer systems to support regulatory compliance, operational decision-making, and long-term planning.

"We wish to congratulate the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati on being named a finalist in the IDC Smart Cities North America Awards," said Marc Simms, Senior Sales Director at Flowfinity. "Their innovative work shows how public sector utilities can collect and analyze IoT sensor data to gain actionable insights that benefit both their operations and their communities."

MSD manages more than 3,000 miles of sewers, nine treatment plants, several wet weather facilities, and hundreds of pump stations, serving the Greater Cincinnati region. "With more than 1,600 channels of raw sensor data from hundreds of remote monitoring sites, the district faced growing challenges in managing, structuring, and validating the high volume of operational data generated."

To address this challenge, MSD deployed Flowfinity Streams to internally ingest, store, and structure large volumes of time-series data. They now control integrations and analytics while standardizing sensor data validation. Now, they have greater confidence in mission-critical data used to model capital projects, including physical infrastructure upgrades and maintenance, as well as EPA compliance reporting.

IDC's 2026 Smart Cities North America Awards will be presented during the Smart Cities Connect conference in Raleigh, NC, March 10–12, 2026. For more info visit: spring.smartcitiesconnect.org

