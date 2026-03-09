Flowfinity Streams Unifies Remote Monitoring and Field Operations for Municipal Infrastructure

Award-winning platform connects IoT sensor monitoring with operational workflows to help utilities modernize how they manage diverse infrastructure and improve its resilience at scale.

Municipal infrastructure operators are nearing a tipping point. Critical assets built decades ago must now satisfy modern regulations with fewer resources and an aging workforce. Many municipalities are investing in sensor networks to monitor their infrastructure, but most IoT platforms stop at data collection and alerts. The gap between what sensors detect and what operations teams can address is often bridged manually, causing delays, inefficiencies, and errors.

Flowfinity Streams directly addresses the crucial challenge of integrating sensor data and operations. Unlike other platforms that route alerts and information across multiple disconnected systems, Flowfinity Streams connects sensor data, work orders, compliance, and reporting in a single, unified environment. Streams combines a purpose-built time-series database with Flowfinity's innovative no-code workflow automation engine so staff can do more with the resources they have, and IT can retain control of their data storage and structure.

The platform builds on more than 25 years of experience helping organizations modernize field operations and was recently recognized as Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year. In one deployment, a major U.S. metropolitan wastewater utility uses Flowfinity Streams to manage hundreds of remote monitoring sites and more than 1,600 channels of sensor data, integrating information from SCADA systems and remote terminal units. The platform supports EPA compliance, capital planning, and the coordination of daily operations.

"Most platforms give utilities either IoT data collection or workflow automation, but rarely both—and almost never in a way that allows operations teams to control how the system is configured," said Larry Wilson, Vice President at Flowfinity. "Flowfinity Streams brings sensor intelligence and operational response together in one platform, giving the people who understand the infrastructure best the tools to act quickly and effectively."

As municipalities face growing pressure on their infrastructure, Flowfinity Streams ensures that every sensor investment translates into better operational outcomes.

