Flowfinity Introduces Dashboard-Driven Applications to Streamline Field Services Management

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc, a leading no-code platform and innovator digital solutions, today announced a new set of customizable applications for optimizing Field Services Management. This package of dashboard-driven app templates was created to help organizations with field technicians see how they can quickly deploy a solution that streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and enhances overall productivity.

Each application was designed with an improved user experience in mind with GIS maps and data visualizations to provide an intuitive user interface on both web and mobile devices to allow field technicians, dispatchers, and managers to better allocate and schedule tasks while keeping track of each team member's progress, workload, and locations.

"The application bundle, freely available to trial, is the result of our team's extensive experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by businesses managing field workers," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing. "We have carefully crafted this application to meet the needs of organizations across various sectors, including construction, engineering, utilities, maintenance, and field services generally."

Built on the powerful and versatile Flowfinity no-code platform, the Flowfinity Field Services Solution empowers process improvers such as business analysts to create and customize their own applications with ease. This provides flexibility not found in existing off-the-shelf software packages, while being much faster to deploy and with a lower total cost of ownership than coding a solution from scratch, with less reliance on scarce IT resources.

The Field Services Solution is the latest initiative by Flowfinity to assist business analysts tasked with process improvement in the field services industry to achieve digital transformation based on four pillars of data management: accurate data collection, workflow process automation, interactive data visualization and reliable system integrations including IoT.

You can test drive the complimentary application package starting today. To see it in action, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/ to try it free.

Flowfinity is a no-code application development platform used to create, automate, and integrate custom business process applications fast. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered business analysts and IT professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflow automations without committing the resources required to write and maintain code.

Our powerful toolset combines a web-based app editor, central SQL database, advanced mobile data collection, process automations, interactive dashboards, reliable system integration and IoT data streaming and storage capability. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/platform.

