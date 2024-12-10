Flowfinity's Latest Insights Help Business Leaders Drive Innovation and Future AI Adoption

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading process management platform, has published their latest insights to help business leaders overcome common obstacles that can delay the adoption of emerging AI technologies and stifle innovation.

Overcoming obstacles to innovation with Flowfiity.

As the pace of digital innovation quickens, the pressure to adapt and evolve has never been greater. Yet, groundbreaking ideas often stall due to a lack of resources and resistance to change. Flowfinity specializes in helping forward-thinking organizations overcome these barriers by leveraging no-code tools to bring their best ideas to life.

Flowfinity experts are sharing their insights into how process improvers can design and deploy custom applications in five straightforward steps with less strain on IT resources.

New advances in artificial intelligence will soon unlock even further capabilities for data classification and summarization to accelerate return on project investment.

"Flowfinity has dedicated 25 years to championing process improvers and developing no-code tools that make innovation accessible to everyone in their organizations," said Larry Wilson, Vice President at Flowfinity. "With the rise of AI, our platform will become even better suited to help business leaders focus on what matters most: delivering value and driving continuous improvement."

Flowfinity's latest insights are an essential read for business analysts, managers, and IT professionals looking to deliver impactful process improvement projects that drive real business value while helping IT teams reduce their backlogs.

Discover how to take your teams best ideas to implementation in five straightforward steps by reading Flowfinity's latest blog.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a process management platform designed to help business users deliver solutions that empower. Based on four pillars of data management: accurate data collection, interactive data visualization, workflow automation, and system integration, the platform is flexible enough never to limit what you can build. No code. No compromises.

To learn how Flowfinity can help you automate your business processes, please visit https://www.flowfinity.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.