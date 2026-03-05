Flowz Staffing Achieves PCI Level One Compliance to Strengthen Secure Payment Operations Nationwide

Flowz's secure infrastructure has the capacity to process more than six million credit card transactions annually, allowing clients to scale operations without sacrificing control or compliance. In addition to transaction processing, Flowz provides fully PCI-compliant call center capabilities, enabling customers to securely submit payment information over the phone within tightly managed environments.

"Security is not optional, it's foundational," said Caroline Dalal, CEO of Flowz. "Achieving PCI Level One compliance ensures our clients can grow confidently, knowing their payment operations are protected by enterprise-grade infrastructure."

For organizations requiring elevated security measures, Flowz also offers dedicated clean room environments designed to provide an additional layer of protection for highly sensitive operations.

By combining transaction capacity, compliant call center support, and advanced security controls, Flowz continues to deliver operational solutions that prioritize both scale and safety.

About Flowz Staffing

Flowz Staffing is a global leader in subscription-based staffing solutions, delivering top-tier administrative, creative, IT, and industry-specific professionals to businesses of all sizes. By removing hiring overhead, legal risk, and operational complexity, Flowz empowers its clients to focus on scaling their companies with confidence.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Flowz Staffing LLC