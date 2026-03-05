Flowz Staffing Achieves PCI Level One Compliance to Strengthen Secure Payment Operations Nationwide

News provided by

Flowz Staffing LLC

Mar 05, 2026, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowz Staffing has achieved PCI Level One compliance, the highest standard in the payment security industry, reinforcing its commitment to protecting sensitive financial data while delivering scalable operational support to clients nationwide.

PCI Level One compliance represents the most rigorous level of certification under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). With this milestone, Flowz demonstrates that its systems meet strict requirements for encryption, access control, monitoring, and ongoing compliance oversight.

Flowz's secure infrastructure has the capacity to process more than six million credit card transactions annually, allowing clients to scale operations without sacrificing control or compliance. In addition to transaction processing, Flowz provides fully PCI-compliant call center capabilities, enabling customers to securely submit payment information over the phone within tightly managed environments.

"Security is not optional, it's foundational," said Caroline Dalal, CEO of Flowz. "Achieving PCI Level One compliance ensures our clients can grow confidently, knowing their payment operations are protected by enterprise-grade infrastructure."

For organizations requiring elevated security measures, Flowz also offers dedicated clean room environments designed to provide an additional layer of protection for highly sensitive operations.

By combining transaction capacity, compliant call center support, and advanced security controls, Flowz continues to deliver operational solutions that prioritize both scale and safety.

About Flowz Staffing
Flowz Staffing is a global leader in subscription-based staffing solutions, delivering top-tier administrative, creative, IT, and industry-specific professionals to businesses of all sizes. By removing hiring overhead, legal risk, and operational complexity, Flowz empowers its clients to focus on scaling their companies with confidence.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Flowz Staffing LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Flowz Partners with ACG 101 Corridor to Empower Business Growth and Connection Across Southern California

Flowz Partners with ACG 101 Corridor to Empower Business Growth and Connection Across Southern California

Flowz, a leading provider of scalable staffing and business solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership and sponsorship with the Association...
Flowz Staffing Partners with the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk to Bring Community, Celebration, and Opportunity to SoFi Stadium

Flowz Staffing Partners with the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk to Bring Community, Celebration, and Opportunity to SoFi Stadium

In an exciting return, Flowz Staffing is once again partnering with the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 13,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics