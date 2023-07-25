F.L.Putnam Accelerates Maine Expansion with Addition of Aurora Financial Group

Firm Names Charles Dibner Strategic Consultant and Private Client Advisor

WELLESLEY, Mass. and PORTLAND, Maine, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced its continued expansion in Maine with the addition of Aurora Financial Group, LLC (Aurora). Charles Dibner, an active and respected member of the Maine financial services community and Aurora's founder and president, will join F.L.Putnam as a strategic consultant and private client advisor.

Aurora is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Portland. The firm was founded in 2005 and provides investment advisory and financial planning services to individuals, families, and institutions nationally and throughout Maine.

"This is a unique opportunity to build on our success in a market that we have served for decades," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Charlie has built a terrific business and we are excited to have an advisor with his experience and reputation on our team in Portland."

Mr. Dibner has more than four decades of financial services experience. Prior to founding Aurora, he spent more than 20 years with two New York Stock Exchange brokerage firms. Mr. Dibner has served as a consultant to government agencies, local, national, and international non-profit institutions, and has authored a series of articles for Maine legal journals. He has also lectured and taught at the University of Southern Maine, Saint Joseph's College, and several independent private schools throughout New England.

"It was so important to find a firm that could provide the depth of functional knowledge and personal care my clients deserve today and into the future. F.L.Putnam has the most enviable record of the premier brands here in Maine, and I am confident that Aurora will continue to thrive under the leadership of Tom and his team," commented Mr. Dibner.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for 40 years. For more information please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen, or experience.

