F.L.Putnam Recognized Among the Nation's Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms by Forbes

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that the firm has been ranked on the annual Forbes 2025 Top RIA Firms list.

"It's an honor to be named as one of America's top registered investment advisor firms by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "This achievement reflects the momentum we are building and our team's dedication to helping clients make confident and informed financial decisions. We remain committed to investing in our people, strengthening our capabilities, and enhancing the client experience, the foundational pillars that have guided F.L.Putnam for decades."

The Forbes 2025 Top RIA Firms list includes 250 independent advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.9 trillion. The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 3/31/25. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approaches to working with clients. Firms were required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation. To view the full methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves a broad and diverse group of clients including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, trust, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow F.L.Putnam on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen, or experience. Awards should not be considered a sign of investment acumen or endorsement by the awarding entity or of the awarding entity by F.L.Putnam. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All investment involves the risk of loss of principal.

