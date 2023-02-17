F.L.Putnam Announces Expansion of Atrato Consulting Team

New hires deepen firm bench in operational due diligence and long-only manager research

WELLESLEY, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced the expansion of its Atrato Consulting ("Atrato") practice with three new hires. Tully Ross, CFA® has joined as a research analyst; Alexander Havens has been hired as due diligence analyst; and Timothy Quach has joined as a quantitative analyst.

"We are excited to bring three very talented analysts aboard to support the continued growth of our business, which has accelerated nicely since our acquisition by F.L.Putnam," said Brian Reich, Atrato's Managing Director. "Tully, Alex, and Tim expand our capabilities across investment, operational, and portfolio advisory verticals, and already have an impact on the work we do for our clients. We hope and expect all three of them to grow into leadership roles here alongside the rest of the senior team."

New Atrato Team Members

Tully Ross, CFA®, has strong experience evaluating public equity strategies, including hedge fund and traditional long-only investment managers. She previously served as an equity research associate at Fiduciary Trust Company, where she analyzed stocks for proprietary equity portfolios and conducted due diligence on external investment managers. At F.L.Putnam, Ms. Ross is responsible for investment research, covering managers across public and private equity investment strategies.

Alexander Havens most recently worked at Bessemer Trust, where he was responsible for investment analysis, implementation, and reporting across all asset classes. Mr. Havens has a hybrid role at Atrato, supporting the senior members of the team on investment manager research and Atrato's head of operational due diligence across all investment strategies.

Timothy Quach recently graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a degree in quantitative finance. He supports the entire Atrato research team on quantitative data research, manager risk analysis, and portfolio construction.

"Atrato has quickly become a cornerstone of our business as clients look to access unique investment opportunities outside traditional equity and fixed income markets," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "We will continue to grow and scale this practice as we push forward with new strategies that give our clients an opportunity to diversify and increase the return potential of their portfolios."

Atrato provides single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) with highly customized sourcing, comprehensive investment manager research, and portfolio advisory services. Atrato's 11-person team delivers tailored investment consulting solutions across the entire range of public and private investment strategies including alternative (private equity, private real estate, private credit, venture capital, hedge funds), traditional, and impact-related opportunities.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

