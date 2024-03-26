F.L.Putnam's Robertson Breed Named #2 in Maine on Barron's 2024 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

LYNNFIELD, Mass. and PORTLAND, Maine, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Robertson P. Breed, CFA® has been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, ranking #2 in Maine. Mr. Breed has appeared on Barron's state-by-state list since 2019.

Robertson Breed, Managing Director of Investment Advisory Services, F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

"We are proud to see Barron's once again recognize Rob for his significant contributions to our firm and clients over his long and distinguished career in the industry," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Rob is a passionate advocate for his clients, and we are honored to have him on our team."

Mr. Breed joined F.L.Putnam in 1991, where he serves as Managing Director of Investment Advisory Services advising high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and endowments on their financial goals. He currently oversees the firm's Core U.S. Equity Strategy and co-chairs its Asset Allocation Committee. An active member of the Maine community, Mr. Breed is a Co-Founding Board Member of the CFA Society Maine and serves on the Investment Committees of the Maine Community College System and The Mitchell Institute. He also has a long association with several local non-profit organizations including Maine Initiatives, which supports social, economic, and environmental causes throughout Maine.

The Barron's 2024 ranking of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list is based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors as of 9/30/23. To compile the ranking, Barron's takes several factors into account including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

[email protected]

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company