F.L.Putnam Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Darwin Trust Company

Acquisition of New Hampshire chartered trust company expands F.L.Putnam's wealth management platform with comprehensive trust services, a new office in Nashua, New Hampshire

LYNNFIELD, Mass. and NASHUA, N.H., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Darwin Trust Company (Darwin), a New Hampshire-chartered trust company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019 by Attorney John Gosselin and Melissa Sommer, CFA, CPA, Darwin provides a comprehensive suite of trust services to high-net-worth individuals and families across the U.S. The team services more than 110 clients from offices in Arlington, Mass. and Nashua, N.H.

"This acquisition is another important step towards our commitment to deliver sophisticated services and solutions that help our clients better manage their financial lives," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Darwin is a valued partner to clients throughout the U.S. and we are pleased to have identified such an exceptional team to lead our trust business."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with F.L.Putnam, a firm that shares our commitment to providing exceptional service and personalized solutions to clients," said John Gosselin, co-founder of Darwin. "This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for Darwin as it allows us to leverage F.L.Putnam's extensive resources and expertise to enhance the value we deliver to our clients. I am confident that our combined strengths will position us for continued growth and success in the years to come. I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated employees, loyal clients, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our journey thus far."

Upon closing, Darwin will become part of F.L.Putnam. The trust company will retain the Darwin name and Melissa Sommer, co-founder, CEO and president of Darwin will serve as Managing Director. All Darwin employees located in Arlington will relocate to F.L.Putnam's headquarters in Lynnfield, Mass.

"This deal is an endorsement of the entire Darwin team and what we have built over the past five years," commented Melissa Sommer. "We look forward to working alongside Tom and the team at F.L.Putnam to provide holistic solutions to meet the needs of our collective client base. Darwin was built on our team's commitment to serve as a true fiduciary and understand as much as we can about our clients to act in their best interest always. F.L.Putnam operates with the same values, and we look forward to our future together."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the New Hampshire Banking Department.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment management, financial planning, consulting, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Darwin Trust Company

Darwin is a non-depository New Hampshire-chartered trust company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of trust services to high-net-worth individuals and families across the U.S. The team currently serves clients from its offices in Arlington, Mass. and Nashua, N.H. More information is available at www.darwintrust.com.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. F.L.Putnam is not licensed to provide and does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice to clients. Advice of qualified counsel or an accountant should be sought to address any specific situation requiring assistance from such licensed individuals. This article should not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, products, or services. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. All content is of a general nature.

