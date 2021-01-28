F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Expands Investment Advisory and Financial Planning Teams

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that William O'Brien and Corey Pomerleau, CFP® have joined the firm as an Investment Advisor and Private Client Advisor, respectively. Both will be based in the firm's Wellesley, MA office.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill and Corey, two talented professionals who further expand our investment advisory and financial planning team, meeting the strong and growing demand for F.L.Putnam's services," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam. "Since I joined F.L.Putnam five years ago, we have more than doubled the size of our team, while adding new services and lowering overall costs for our client base. Our platform promotes teamwork and enables our advisors to provide an exceptional level of service and expertise to our clients. We have become a great destination for advisors who want to focus their time and energy on meeting client goals and objectives."

Mr. O'Brien has over thirty-five years of investment and wealth management experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank, and its predecessor Fleet Investment Advisors, for nearly three decades. During his tenure at Bank of America, Mr. O'Brien managed over $400 million in assets for high-net-worth individuals and families. Earlier in his career, he held sales and account officer roles at Boston Safe Deposit and Trust Company and U.S. Trust.

Mr. Pomerleau joins F.L.Putnam from Boston Private Wealth where he served as a Senior Client Associate. He previously held operational roles at Northern Bank & Trust and Pentucket Bank. Mr. Pomerleau holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional designation and is a member of the Financial Planning Association®.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

