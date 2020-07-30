F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Named to 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers List

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list, which recognizes the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times.

"We are incredibly proud of our employees' accomplishments and that their efforts continue to be recognized nationally by esteemed publications such as the Financial Times," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam.

F.L.Putnam's placement on the FT 300 follows several firm industry recognitions in 2020 including:

Boston Business Journal : F.L.Putnam was ranked one of the "Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts " for the second consecutive year (July)

: F.L.Putnam was ranked one of the "Largest Independent Investment Advisers in " for the second consecutive year (July) Investor.com: F.L.Putnam was named one of the "Top Financial Advisors Serving Charitable Organizations in the U.S." (June)

Mainebiz : F.L.Putnam was ranked one of the "Largest Investment Advisors in Maine " for the second consecutive year (May)

: F.L.Putnam was ranked one of the "Largest Investment Advisors in " for the second consecutive year (May) Barron's: Robertson Breed, Portfolio Manager, was named one of "America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" in Maine (March)

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

