F.L.Putnam Named to Barron's 2023 List of "Top 100 RIA Firms"

News provided by

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to the Barron's 2023 list of "Top 100 RIA Firms." The Barron's ranking is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including assets managed by the firm and the revenue those assets generate, regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending, and succession planning.

"This recognition by Barron's is a direct reflection of the hard work and commitment of our incredible team," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "I am honored to lead this organization through this exciting period of growth and to deliver our clients the services and solutions they need to better manage their complex financial lives."

F.L.Putnam has been named to several industry lists over the past 12 months including Barron's 2023 Top 1200, Boston Business Journal 2023 Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts, Forbes 2022 America's Top RIA Firms, and WealthManagement.com 2023 RIA Edge 100.

To be eligible for the Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" list, firms must primarily serve personal wealth clients, provide fee-based investment advice and financial planning services, and file their own ADV statement with the SEC. Firms were required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company
F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
914-315-6072
[email protected] 

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

Also from this source

F.L.Putnam Accelerates Maine Expansion with Addition of Aurora Financial Group

F.L.Putnam Expands Ultra-High-Net-Worth Offering with Key Hire

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.