F.L.Putnam Named to Barron's 2023 List of "Top 100 RIA Firms"

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to the Barron's 2023 list of "Top 100 RIA Firms." The Barron's ranking is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including assets managed by the firm and the revenue those assets generate, regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending, and succession planning.

"This recognition by Barron's is a direct reflection of the hard work and commitment of our incredible team," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "I am honored to lead this organization through this exciting period of growth and to deliver our clients the services and solutions they need to better manage their complex financial lives."

F.L.Putnam has been named to several industry lists over the past 12 months including Barron's 2023 Top 1200, Boston Business Journal 2023 Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts, Forbes 2022 America's Top RIA Firms, and WealthManagement.com 2023 RIA Edge 100.

To be eligible for the Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" list, firms must primarily serve personal wealth clients, provide fee-based investment advice and financial planning services, and file their own ADV statement with the SEC. Firms were required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

