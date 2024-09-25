F.L.Putnam Named to Barron's Top 100 RIA List for Second Consecutive Year

Firm is one of six Massachusetts-based companies listed on Barron's list

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to Barron's 2024 Top RIA Firms list. The ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets managed by the firm, growth, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics.

"At F.L.Putnam, we firmly believe that without great people, we cannot deliver the services and solutions our clients need to manage their financial lives," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "This recognition by Barron's would not have been possible without our incredible 125-person team, who consistently deliver for our clients every day."

F.L.Putnam has been named to several prestigious industry lists over the past 12 months including Barron's 2024 Top 1,2001, USA TODAY 2024 Best Financial Advisory Firms2, Boston Business Journal 2024 Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts3, Financial Advisor Magazine Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms4, and Forbes 2023 America's Top RIA Firms5.

To be eligible for Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, firms must primarily serve personal wealth clients, provide fee-based investment advice and financial planning services, and file their own ADV statement with the SEC. Firms were required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow F.L.Putnam on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. Awards should not be considered a sign of investment acumen or endorsement by the awarding entity or of the awarding entity by F.L.Putnam. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All investment involves the risk of loss of principal.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

[email protected]

1 The Barron's 2024 ranking of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list is based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors as of 9/30/23. To compile the ranking, Barron's takes several factors into account including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate.

2 USA TODAY partnered with market research firm Statista to rank the top 500 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in 2024. Statista ranked the top RIA firms based on an innovative methodology consisting of two dimensions: A firm's development of Assets Under Management (AUM) and recommendations by financial advisors, clients, and industry experts. To be eligible, firms had to file their own ADV statement with the SEC. There was no fee associated with participation.

3 To qualify for the 2024 Boston Business Journal annual ranking of the Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts, local investment advisers were required to submit a formal survey. Total assets under management, per the survey request, refers to any assets that generate fees. There was no fee associated with participation.

4 Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms list ranked independent registered investment advisors with more than $500 million in AUM by % growth in assets from 2022-2023. To be eligible, firms had to file their own ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Firms were also required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation.

5 The Forbes ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 3/31/23. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approaches to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate.

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company