F.L.Putnam Named to Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to Forbes' 2024 Top RIA Firms list for the third consecutive year.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Forbes as a Top RIA Firm. This achievement highlights the hard work, dedication, and passion our team brings to each client relationship. We look forward to building on this success as we continue to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of those we serve," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

The Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms list includes 250 independent advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.6 trillion. The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 3/31/24. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approaches to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate. To view the full methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow F.L.Putnam on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen, or experience. Awards should not be considered a sign of investment acumen or endorsement by the awarding entity or of the awarding entity by F.L.Putnam. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All investment involves the risk of loss of principal.

