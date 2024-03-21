F.L.Putnam Names Financial Services Veteran Molly O'Connor Chief People Officer

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced the appointment of Molly O'Connor to the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

Ms. O'Connor will be responsible for the firm's human resources (HR) function including development and management of HR talent processes and programs, talent acquisition and development, total rewards, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She will report directly to CEO Tom Manning and serve as a member of the executive team.

Molly O'Connor, Chief People Officer, F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

"Molly is highly regarded in wealth management and across the broader financial services community and we are honored to have such a smart, accomplished, and trusted executive lead our human resources efforts," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Acquiring premier talent has been a core part of our growth strategy over the past few years and we are confident that with Molly in place, we will continue to identify some of the brightest minds in wealth management."

Ms. O'Connor's career spans more than 25 years and includes senior leadership positions at BNY Mellon, FleetBoston Financial (formerly BankBoston), and State Street. During her 11-year tenure at BNY Mellon, Ms. O'Connor served as Global Head of Talent Acquisition for the wealth management division. In this role, she led and developed high-performing global talent acquisition teams during a period of rapid expansion that doubled BNY Mellon's wealth management salesforce. Ms. O'Connor also previously ran college and MBA recruiting for BankBoston. Most recently, she founded and led Stoneybrook Search, a financial services recruitment firm based in Boston that served the wealth management industry.

"This is an exciting time to join F.L.Putnam, as the firm has been in a period of exponential growth," commented Ms. O'Connor. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Tom and his team have created over the past eight years and continuing to attract and retain driven, intelligent, wealth management talent with a client-first mindset."

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

