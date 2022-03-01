F.L.Putnam Promotes Ellen Hazen, CFA to Chief Market Strategist

"Our clients rely on us for consistent, dependable, and actionable market insights now more than ever," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Ellen is a talented and respected member of our investment team and has demonstrated tremendous leadership as one of the firm's primary communicators on the markets over the past few years. We are excited to have Ellen serve in this new and important role at F.L.Putnam."

Ms. Hazen's career in the financial services industry spans nearly three decades. She joined F.L.Putnam in 2013 and currently serves as principal and portfolio manager. Before F.L.Putnam, she spent 13 years as a sector portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management, where she also served on the Research Management and Diversity Committees. Earlier in her career, she held research, trading, and technology positions at Putnam Investments, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Ms. Hazen is actively involved in several nonprofit organizations focused on educating young women on finance and investments, including Invest In Girls and Smart Woman Securities. She holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BA from Williams College.

"I am honored to take on this new role and I look forward to serving as a trusted resource for our clients and partners at this pivotal time for the global financial markets," commented Ellen Hazen.

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients and institutions, including endowments and foundations. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

