F.L.Putnam Ranked on Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms List

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to the Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

The list ranks independent advisory companies based on assets managed by the firms, growth, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics. This marks the third year that F.L.Putnam has been named a top registered investment advisor by Barron's.

"Being recognized on the Barron's list again this year is an honor," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "This acknowledgment reflects our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering tangible results for our clients. We are excited to continue raising the bar and shaping the future of wealth management."

To be eligible for Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, firms must primarily serve personal wealth clients, provide fee-based investment advice and financial planning services, and file their own ADV statement with the SEC. Firms were required to submit a formal survey. There was no fee associated with participation. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves a broad and diverse group of clients including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, trust, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow F.L.Putnam on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen, or experience. Awards should not be considered a sign of investment acumen or endorsement by the awarding entity or of the awarding entity by F.L.Putnam. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All investment involves the risk of loss of principal.

