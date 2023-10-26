F.L.Putnam Ranked on Forbes 2023 Top RIA Firms List

News provided by

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Wealth Management Firm Named to List for Second Consecutive Year 

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to Forbes' 2023 Top RIA Firms list.

The list includes 250 independent advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion. This marks the second year that F.L.Putnam has been named a top RIA by Forbes.

"Earning a place on the Forbes list again this year is an honor," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Advising clients on financial matters is complex and requires significant expertise across many disciplines. This award is a testament to our team's tireless dedication to helping our clients make the best decisions in pursuit of their long-term goals in every kind of market."

The Forbes ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 3/31/23. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approaches to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company
F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
914-315-6072
[email protected] 

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

Also from this source

F.L.Putnam Named to Barron's 2023 List of "Top 100 RIA Firms"

F.L.Putnam Named to Barron's 2023 List of "Top 100 RIA Firms"

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to the Barron's 2023 list of "Top 100 RIA Firms." The Barron's...
F.L.Putnam Accelerates Maine Expansion with Addition of Aurora Financial Group

F.L.Putnam Accelerates Maine Expansion with Addition of Aurora Financial Group

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced its continued expansion in Maine with the addition of Aurora Financial Group, LLC (Aurora)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.