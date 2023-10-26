F.L.Putnam Ranked on Forbes 2023 Top RIA Firms List

Wealth Management Firm Named to List for Second Consecutive Year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has been named to Forbes' 2023 Top RIA Firms list.

The list includes 250 independent advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion. This marks the second year that F.L.Putnam has been named a top RIA by Forbes.

"Earning a place on the Forbes list again this year is an honor," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Advising clients on financial matters is complex and requires significant expertise across many disciplines. This award is a testament to our team's tireless dedication to helping our clients make the best decisions in pursuit of their long-term goals in every kind of market."

The Forbes ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 3/31/23. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approaches to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate. To view the full list ranking and methodology click here.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

[email protected]

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company