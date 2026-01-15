Flu Season Is Disrupting Travel: How Insurance Can Help Before and During a Trip

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flu hospitalizations and deaths are climbing nationwide, reaching the highest levels on record. According to recent CDC surveillance data, over 15 million cases of the flu have already been reported.

Squaremouth, a leading travel insurance comparison site, wants travelers to understand how travel insurance can protect them if they fall ill and their trip is disrupted.

How Travel Insurance Can Cover the Flu While You're Traveling

Travel insurance typically can cover you if you get the flu before and during your trip, depending on the policy, in various ways:

If You're Too Sick to Travel

If you, your travel companion, or a non-traveling family member gets sick before your trip, you could cancel your trip and be covered by a comprehensive travel insurance plan under the Trip Cancellation benefit. This benefit can reimburse you for 100% of your prepaid and non-refundable trip costs, including flights, hotels, tours, excursions, and more.

If You're Too Sick to Finish Your Trip

If you get the flu while on your trip and need to go home early, the Trip Interruption benefit can reimburse you for unused trip expenses, plus the additional transportation costs you incur to get home. Typically, this benefit covers at least 100% of your unused, prepaid, non-refundable trip costs. However, some plans even cover between 125 - 200%.

If You Need Medical Treatment While Traveling

It's important to understand that most domestic healthcare insurance plans will not cover you abroad. However, emergency medical insurance can cover the costs of medical treatment during your trip if you contract the flu, including hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription medications.



In more serious cases, though it's rare, severe flu symptoms could require emergency evacuation to a suitable medical facility, especially if you're traveling in a remote destination or on a cruise. Medical Evacuation coverage, which is included with most travel insurance plans, can pay for transportation to a hospital in the event of a medical emergency.

If You Change Your Mind About Traveling

While concerns about traveling for fear of getting sick or simply no longer wanting to travel during flu season are not covered reasons under standard travel insurance policies, travelers can purchase optional add-on benefits like Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR). These benefits provide the most flexibility, allowing travelers to cancel or shorten their trip for any reason and receive partial reimbursement, typically 50-75% of insured trip costs. It's important to note that these benefits are time-sensitive and must be purchased within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit date.

Because travel insurance provides coverage for unforeseen events, it's crucial to buy a policy early to maximize your coverage. For coverage to apply to the flu, you must be healthy and able to travel at the time of purchasing your policy.

For a more in-depth overview, Squaremouth's 'Does Travel Insurance Cover the Flu?' article provides a deep dive into how travel insurance may apply to the flu, including coverage explanations and answers to frequently asked questions.

