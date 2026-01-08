Fluent Commerce Launches AI-Powered Order Sourcing Logic with A/B Testing, Giving Retailers Proof, Not Assumptions, Behind Fulfillment Decisions

New capability uses AI to configure tests and measure the real-time impact of order sourcing strategies on margin, cost, speed, and sustainability

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent Commerce, the leading global provider of distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Order Management, today announced the upcoming launch of AI-powered order sourcing logic with A/B testing, a new product capability that allows retailers to measure and compare the outcome of two sets of order sourcing logic run in parallel, so they can see the impact on:

Net margin

Fulfillment and delivery costs

Split shipment rate

Order-to-door time , and

, and Average delivery distance (so they can calculate carbon impact)

These metrics are traditionally difficult or impossible to calculate and compare, especially in real-time, on live orders.

What makes this unique is not only the use of AI to help configure and manage the results of A/B tests but to immediately promote the winning sourcing logic. This dramatically reduces the effort required to design meaningful tests and implement the optimal result.

"Order sourcing is one of the most complex decision points in commerce, and historically it's been driven by static rules and intuition," said Graham Jackson, CEO at Fluent Commerce. "By applying AI to both the configuration of A/B tests and running them in real-time, retailers can move from guessing to knowing, and see exactly how different sourcing strategies affect profitability, delivery speed, and operational efficiency."

AI-Assisted Order Sourcing Tests, Built Into Fluent Order Management

With Fluent Order Management's AI-powered Order Sourcing Logic with A/B testing, retailers can:

Use AI to define and configure test scenarios , such as prioritizing margin, reducing delivery cost or distance, etc.

, such as prioritizing margin, reducing delivery cost or distance, etc. Configure the time period for the test and what percentage of orders should run through each set of sourcing logic (e.g., 50-50 or 90-10)

for the test and what should run through each set of sourcing logic (e.g., 50-50 or 90-10) Run parallel sourcing strategies across live orders and inventory data, without disrupting customer experience

across live orders and inventory data, without disrupting customer experience Measure outcomes across financial, operational, and customer-experience KPIs

across financial, operational, and customer-experience KPIs Confidently deploy the highest-performing sourcing logic at scale

Because the capability is embedded directly within Fluent Order Management, tests run in real time, and leverage the same production data, constraints, and inventory signals that power everyday fulfillment decisions. This allows retailers to make informed trade off decisions between, say, increasing net margin and reducing delivery time to the customer.

A Foundation for Autonomous, AI-Driven Fulfillment

The launch reinforces Fluent Commerce's broader strategy to serve as a real-time data and decision engine for AI-ready commerce operations. By generating clean, comparable performance data, the new capability enables retailers to continuously learn from their fulfillment network, and prepares them for more advanced AI-driven optimization over time.

"A/B testing is a critical step on the path to autonomous sourcing optimization," added Jackson. "Before AI can optimize decisions on its own, retailers need a clear understanding of cause and effect. This capability delivers that clarity."

Availability

Pilot program: Available to select existing Fluent Commerce customers in H1 2026

Available to select existing Fluent Commerce customers in General availability: Planned for H2 2026

Customers participating in the pilot will collaborate with Fluent Commerce to define test objectives, success metrics, and rollout strategies.

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting.

Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Prada Group, ALDO Group, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com

SOURCE Fluent Commerce