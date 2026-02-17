Fluent Commerce receives A$46M from Bain Capital to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent Commerce, a global provider of Order Management Systems (OMS), announces today that it has secured A$46m in new funding from Bain Capital. The investment will support continued, profitable global growth, and enable customers to scale faster with new AI-powered capabilities in Fluent Order Management. The capital will:

Fund further "AI with ROI" investments

Accelerate customer acquisition

Support the roll-out of Fluent Connect (new AI integration platform)

Continue expansion into key international markets

Fluent Commerce CEO, Graham Jackson, said:

"At Fluent Commerce, our goal is to serve our customers with real-time data to enable them to remove profit leaks and to grow. Whether it's into a new market or launching a new brand or experience, we provide the decision-making engine for AI-ready commerce operations. This investment from Bain Capital enables us to supercharge our international growth and become the AI powerhouse for global brands."

Fluent Commerce is dedicated to helping companies optimise inventory, move faster and deliver better customer experiences through its scalable, distributed order management platform. Customers include global brands such as Prada Group, L'Oreal, Kingfisher, LVMH and JD Sports.

In January, Fluent Commerce launched its new AI-powered integration platform, 'Fluent Connect', which enables retailers and brands to connect Fluent Order Management with critical third-party systems, such as payment gateways, carriers and POS systems, in a matter of hours rather than weeks. By dramatically reducing integration complexity and time-to-value, Fluent Connect allows customers to go live faster, scale more easily, and keep pace with ongoing innovation and growth.

This latest funding highlights investor confidence in Fluent's long-term vision and continued global expansion. Bain Capital, a global private capital investment firm with over $215 billion (USD) in assets under management, continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting high-growth companies through its latest transaction with Fluent Commerce.

Paul Kennedy, Partner at Bain Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with Fluent Commerce as it accelerates its global expansion. Fluent has built a best-in-class Order Management platform guided by a proven management team, a focused customer-first strategy, and technology leadership that has earned the trust of leading global brands. Bain Capital's conviction in Fluent is grounded in our global technology investing experience, which we will continue to apply as we support the company's ongoing growth."

This transaction was advised by Neu Capital.

Managing Director from Neu Capital, Cyrus Church, said, "Fluent Commerce is a fantastic Australian success story. It's been a pleasure arranging this capital as they continue to expand worldwide. "

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick-and-pack, customer service, and reporting.

Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Prada Group, ALDO Group, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information, visit fluentcommerce.com

About Bain Capital

Bain Capital is an international investment firm that creates a lasting impact on and for investors, teams, businesses, and communities. Since our foundation in 1984, Bain Capital has leveraged insight and experience to achieve intrinsic growth in several investment areas, including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate, life sciences, insurance, and other strategic focus areas. We have 24 offices on 4 continents, over 1,950 employees, with approximately US$ 215 billion in assets under management.

About Neu Capital

Neu Capital is a full service independent debt advisory firm delivering tailored capital solutions to public and private mid-market companies. Neu Capital arranges billions of dollars of transactions across asset-backed securities, corporate finance and special situation structures.

Neu Capital Australia Pty Ltd. | Level 4, 333 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

