Flume Internet Chooses DataVerge Interconnected Data Center in Brooklyn As Its New Home

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge , owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn and a trusted partner to carriers, network operators and enterprise IT in the NYC region, announced today that Flume Internet has chosen its flagship interconnected colocation data center in Brooklyn as its main connectivity hub in NYC. Flume is a premier broadband carrier in the Tri-State area dedicated to providing affordable broadband internet to low-income residents.

Flume chose DataVerge for its location, reputation, capabilities and values. Both companies are native to Brooklyn and committed to servicing diverse communities in the Tri-State area. By partnering with DataVerge, Flume not only enhances its ability to serve local residents with high-speed internet of up to 10 gigabit speeds, it is now also expanding into B2B services for growing businesses in the area.

"DataVerge is a perfect fit for Flume's business model and organizational mission of helping to close the digital divide among income classes," said Luis Gonzalez, Head of Connectivity and Support of Flume. "Their Industry City location is the main data center and carrier-neutral facility in Brooklyn, and offers the power and space for us to grow. We come from Brooklyn, we are a part of Brooklyn, and we share DataVerge's goal of expanding Brooklyn's connected community and moving the city forward."

A state-of-the-art data center and carrier hotel for network and enterprise customers, DataVerge owns and operates over 50,000 square feet of colocation space at the Industry City in Brooklyn, NY with plans to expand. Founded in 2003, DataVerge offers dedicated, private connection options to hundreds of network, cloud and IT service providers. Reliable, ultra-low latency, network-to-network interconnection provides direct access and choice to a range of businesses, including carriers, service providers, ISPs, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, financial, cloud and peering.

"We are very happy to have Flume join our growing connectivity ecosystem and open more opportunities to hundreds of thousands of underserved citizens," said Ruben Magurdumov, COO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "Broadband access is now crucial to quality education and participation in a digital economy. We share Flume's passion for closing the digital divide and will be partners every step of the way, providing the connectivity, speed, reliability and support a connected community requires."

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connection to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

About Flume

Flume is a premier broadband internet provider for residents and businesses, specializing in fast and cost-effective deployment. Flume builds and installs optical edge technology designed to service thousands of subscribers out of a single-rack data center. We then partner with cities and wholesale fiber providers to plug into their unused network capacity and bring that service to homes that generally only have a single cable provider.

This approach allows us to save cost and deploy on a rapid timeline while maintaining the benefits of a futuristic fiber network, capable of Gigabit and 10 Gigabit speeds!

