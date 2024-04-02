Flutter into Spring with Exclusive New OtterBox Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is ready to outfit your device with exclusive new graphics perfectly suited for a new season. With cute, bright patterns, these cases are sure to make every phone look good while you feel good about trusted OtterBox protection.

OtterBox Symmetry Series is the perfect sleek case offering robust protection for this new season for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices.1 Four exclusive graphics with colorful flower and butterfly patterns also boast drop protection, MagSafe attachments to snap to compatible accessories and raised edges to protect the camera and screen.

OtterBox Premium Glass pairs perfectly with these new cases to totally protect your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices. These protective screen covers are ultra-thin, fingerprint resistant and allow the vibrant display to shine through without disruption.

Spring travel brings extra power needs so be sure to pick up OtterBox MagSafe accessories for the new Symmetry Series case. Select from a portable Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe to the best bedside companion, 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe for all your charging needs.

OtterBox Symmetry Series cases and Premium Glass are available now on otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

