Gear Up for Spring Travel with Mobile Accessories from OtterBox

-Protect it. Power it. OtterBox it.-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer weather and longer days mean more time spent outside, traveling to the places you love most. As you shake off that winter hibernation and venture out, OtterBox has protective cases and power products to keep you connected and protected.

OtterBox has chic and sleek Symmetry Series cases, perfect for adding a pop of spring color to your phone. With everything from pastel colors to floral designs, you can protect your device and look good doing it.1 Need a bit more rugged protection for your adventures? Defender Series XT is the perfect companion for any activity or for the parent that just needs a little extra protection from little hands in an airport or car.1

Headed out for a vacation on the water? Don't forget to pack Frē Series, a waterproof case to keep you active in and out of the water. Frē Series seals the phone on all sides to provide a waterproof case ready for the water, down to 2 meters for up to one hour. Jump in without stress when using Frē Series. If you're looking for the best way to capture great underwater content, check out this step-by-step process to optimize your phone and case.

Power up before you head out and be sure to pack extra for every stop with OtterBox power products. When you're on the go and need a little power boost, OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe attaches to iPhone or offers charging via cable for non-iPhone devices. Don't forget to pick up an OtterBox wall and car charger kits for at home, in the airport or in the car charging for everyone's devices.

Suit up your smallest devices with big protection – from smartwatch to headphones, OtterBox has a case to keep you on the move and safe from bumps. OtterBox has a colorful selection of AirTag cases, all-day wear Apple Watch accessories, and AirPod and Galaxy Bud cases, so you can mix and match colors from every collection to create a personalized set of cases for your travels.

OtterBox cases and power products are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox