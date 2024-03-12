OtterBox and Realtree Launch New Collection

"Realtree outfits you from head to toe," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "OtterBox wants to be sure the devices you depend on most are covered for everything from daily use to days long hunting trips. OtterBox mobile accessories with Realtree keeps your smallest devices protected and helps them stand out while you blend in."

OtterBox Realtree Watch Bumpers and Watch Bands are comfortable, sweatproof and breathable, making it perfect for all-day wear so you never miss a step or notification. The kit includes a durable and easy-to install Apple Watch bumper that guards your watch edges, crown and display.

Keep your gear in check with OtterBox Realtree Rugged AirTag Case. The Rugged AirTag Case securely covers AirTag and attaches to your keys or pack with a carabiner. This case twists around AirTag and locks into place to keep it safe from bumps, bounces and bangs.

Complete the collection with OtterBox and Realtree accessories made to match the newest wearables. Symmetry Series and Defender Series phone cases feature the classic Realtree Edge, and Edge Colorways in Flamingo Pink. Mobile Charging Kits keep all the devices powered up and offer three interchangeable charger options so everyone in your group can top off their battery. Craving a piping hot cup of coffee during an early morning hunt? OtterBox Elevation tumblers are the perfect solution for on-the-go coffee and expand the Realtree designs with WAV3 fishing design.

OtterBox and Realtree Apple Watch Band and AirTag cases are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

SOURCE OtterBox