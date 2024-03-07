FLX Closed-End Fund Nexus Launches for Better Industry Engagement

Boosts Education and Access for Wealth Management Firms and Investors, Cuts Internal Servicing Costs for Asset Managers

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks, the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, today launched the first-ever turnkey solution bridging engagement between closed-end fund (CEF) asset manager issuers, wealth managers, financial advisors, and investors in this $250 billion market.

The new FLX CEF Nexus helps asset managers educate, update, and connect with intermediaries and their clients via a robust technology solution and comprehensive set of services including distribution, marketing, sales, compliance, content, data, workflows, and related tasks.

"The fragmented, costly, and ineffective closed-end fund service model needs a new approach," said Brian Moran, FLX CEO & Founder. "FLX CEF Nexus offers a new model for connection and information-sharing among asset managers, wealth management and advisors, creating a better investor experience, driving greater fund visibility, improving engagement in the secondary market, and helping to develop initial public offerings in the closed-end space."

The FLX CEF Nexus includes:

Information, insights, and engagement opportunities A dedicated category to CEFs in the FLX Investments Exchange A dedicated channel in FLX TV for CEF updates A monthly newsletter helping drive education and investment awareness CEF data & intelligence

Seamless distribution and marketing for asset managers Collateral, content, and promotion Lead generation Board support and reporting Website development and maintenance Experienced and well connected wholesaler and national accounts teams



About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors. We've created a single destination for solutions, services, and engagement. Our members tailor their solutions based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

