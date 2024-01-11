FLX Networks Announces Technology Collaboration with Money Management Institute to Augment New Initiative

FLX technology solutions to enrich engagement among emerging asset managers

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks , the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, and the Money Management Institute (MMI) today announced a technology collaboration designed to enhance MMI's new initiative, Thrive.

MMI, the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors, facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the evolution of the investment advisory industry. Furthering this mission, MMI has established a new initiative known as Thrive. After identifying the unique needs of the emerging asset manager community, Thrive is a destination for managers to engage, support and succeed with focused content and special networking opportunities.

MMI currently offers an Emerging Asset Manager Community among its member firms, designed for managers with less than $25 billion AUM who are looking to enhance distribution and gain insight and perspective on the industry. Every year, the EAM Forum features small-group roundtables as a unique opportunity for managers to meet face-to-face with gatekeepers of leading firms. Thrive will be an enhancement of all the EAM Community offerings.

"We are excited to leverage our community-building technology and expertise to enhance MMI's member experience," said Mark Spina, President and Chief Revenue Officer of FLX Networks. "The longstanding relationship between FLX Networks and MMI takes on a new and significant dimension through this collaboration. We look forward to helping to facilitate meaningful engagement among MMI members, fostering discussions on shared issues and challenges, and promoting the exchange of knowledge and information among peers."

"MMI is committed to serving the needs of emerging asset managers and the FLX platform will give members the technology and tools to grow their business," said Arlen Oransky, Executive Vice President, Chief Membership Officer at MMI, who will join FLX's Advisory Board to ensure alignment and idea flow to address the unique needs of emerging asset managers. "We also look forward to the added leadership of this initiative as it is spearheaded by Founder of Horizon Investments, and MMI Board Ambassador, Robbie Cannon."

"As an emerging asset manager myself, I'm excited about this new opportunity to make a significant impact on uplifting the EAM community and helping these firms to engage market intelligence, emergent trends, and peer discussions so they can get ahead in this challenging environment," added Mr. Cannon.

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors. We've created a single destination for solutions, services, and engagement. Our members tailor their solutions based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

About the Money Management Institute (MMI)

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org.

SOURCE FLX Distribution