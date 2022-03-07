FLX Distribution Evolves to "FLX Networks"

"FLX Networks was purpose-built to simplify, modernize, and revolutionize an outdated model," said CEO Brian Moran. Tweet this

Investments: The industry's largest product availability and investment products portal

The industry's largest product availability and investment products portal Solutions: A suite of curated business resources providing cost and time savings

A suite of curated business resources providing cost and time savings Intelligence: Aggregated, multimedia thought leadership and insights

"FLX Networks from the start has been purpose-built to simplify, modernize, and revolutionize an outdated wholesale model. We set out and continue to improve the engagement among asset management firms, wealth management practices, and financial advisors," said Brian Moran, Founder and CEO of FLX Networks. "In a short time, FLX has achieved a high level of adoption among asset managers, and we are now focusing on the wealth management channel to help firms and professionals grow their businesses, engage with greater impact, and practice at a level never before available."

Founded in December 2019, FLX has seen exponential growth and welcomed respect from industry peers. Representing nearly 50 asset management firms with over $235 billion AUM, FLX has evolved into a full-service front-office tech platform that provides modern sales, marketing, and service solutions for asset managers, delivering productivity, visibility, and savings, while simultaneously enhancing productivity for wealth managers and financial advisors.

Recent FLX Highlights

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks revolutionizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth.

SOURCE FLX Networks