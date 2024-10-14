FLX Networks Introduces Solution to Streamline the Due Diligence Process for Asset and Wealth Managers

FLX Diligence Center saves time with streamlined data collection and comparison capabilities.

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks today announced that it has teamed up with Dasseti to launch FLX Diligence Center, a cloud-based tech solution that streamlines and revolutionizes the due diligence data management process for both asset and wealth managers.

FLX Diligence Center, Powered by Dasseti, utilizes a flexible, secure, one-to-one data exchange platform that allows asset managers to share data and other content to registered investment advisors, institutional consultants, and wealth management firms. It digitizes a historically manual process so that FLX Members can expedite and simplify the due diligence and quarterly review processes.

"We've transformed due-diligence--once a cumbersome and time-consuming procedure full of spreadsheets, ad-hoc data collection and paper processing--into a digital and highly efficient process," said FLX Networks CEO Brian Moran. "FLX Diligence Center reduces risk, saves time and scales internal processes. Manager research and investment product teams can perform qualitative and quantitative due diligence at scale – something that benefits wealth managers and their asset manager partners."

With numerous process enhancements compared to traditional due diligence data reporting and collection, FLX Diligence Center includes:

Questionnaire engine to create custom questionnaires

Fund & manager data tracking to provide consistency across data sets

Workflows & collaboration tools to streamline and improve communication

Review & risk management: Automatically flag potential risks for Wealth Managers

Automated scoring & comparison: Create custom due diligence scores and rankings

Custom reporting to visualize and analyze data

CRM & document management to improve organization and reduce clutter

Advanced security technology to ensure data remains safe

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset and wealth managers. We've created a single destination for aggregated insights, investment ideas, engagement, and solutions. Our members—enterprises and individuals—tailor their experience based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

About Dasseti

Dasseti is a Nasdaq-backed industry-leading software vendor dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Dasseti's platforms are designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.

