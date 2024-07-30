Fly in Comfort: Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Most Sought-After Airplane Seats

From 1A to 20F – Discover Which Seats American Flyers Prefer and Why

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Upgraded Points study uncovers the most coveted airplane seats among U.S. travelers, surveying over 3,100 passengers nationwide. The results reveal preferences based on seat location, airline comfort, and specific needs, providing a comprehensive guide for passengers and a glimpse into the flying experience.

The Most Sought After Seats on an Airplane The Airlines with the Best Seats

"Understanding what travelers want is key to improving air travel," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We asked which seats were the most desirable and shed some light on the factors that influence seat choices, from legroom to perceived safety."

Study Methodology

The study surveyed 3,142 U.S. passengers across 44 states from June 14 to June 21, 2024. Participants were given a Boeing 737-800 seat map and asked to choose their top seat location.

The Great Debate: Window vs. Aisle

Window Seat Wins : Window seats dominate 8 out of the top 10 selections, with 66.6% of passengers favoring them for the views and headrest convenience, ideal for sleepers.

Aisle Seat Advantages : Aisle seats, preferred by 31.7%, offer more freedom to move around the cabin and often more legroom.

Only 1.7% of passengers prefer the middle seat.

The Most Comfortable Seats in the Sky

Delta Air Lines Tops the Chart : Delta Air Lines is rated highest for seat comfort by 33.6% of flyers. American Airlines and United Airlines tie for second place at 15.9% each. Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines received the lowest ratings, with only 0.3% of flyers naming their seats the best. And since 45% of flyers choose specific airlines based on seat comfort or availability, seat quality is an important factor influencing travelers' choices.

Some Inf-Flight Etiquette and Preferences

Restroom Usage and Etiquette : A full 21% of flyers report they never use the restroom on a flight, and only 16% prefer seats near the restroom. In terms of etiquette, 44% of passengers find reclining seats rude, but over half (54%) believe passengers should be allowed to take their shoes off during the flight.

Personal Space Concerns : More than half of those surveyed report that their seat neighbor often infringes on their personal space, while 23% have had difficulties when flying as, or with, a plus-sized traveler – ultimately emphasizing the need for more inclusive seating arrangements.

Top Picks: The Most Desired Airplane Seats

First Class Favorite: Seat 1A : It is no surprise that seat 1A tops the list. This first -class spot offers ample legroom, easy restroom access, a window view, and the convenience of being one of the first on and off the plane.

Economy Comfort: Seats 7A and 7F : Close seconds are the window seats in the economy class bulkhead row. Seats 7A and 7F are favored for their extra space, reduced foot traffic, and easy access to overhead bins, making them ideal for parents with small kids.

Exit Row Excellence: Seats 20A and 20F : Window seats in the exit row are among the top 10 choices. With added legroom and the advantage of fewer seat neighbors on less crowded flights, these seats are preferred by 41% of those surveyed, despite the added responsibility in emergencies.

Check out the detailed scores for each airline, how much more Americans would pay to choose their favored seat, and other insights and helpful charts by visiting the full study online.

