Fly nonstop between Ontario, Calif., and Baltimore/Washington with Southwest Airlines beginning June 2025

BWI becomes ONT's 26th nonstop destination

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers went up at Ontario International Airport (ONT) when Southwest Airlines announced it will begin daily service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport (BWI) June 5, 2025.

Southwest Airlines will launch direct service between Southern California's Ontario International Airport and Baltimore/Washington in June 2025

"We could not be happier with the new Southwest service to the greater Washington, D.C., area via BWI, which will be our 26th nonstop destination," said Alan D. Wapner, president, Ontario international Airport Authority Board of Airport Commissioners. "The addition of this daily nonstop service demonstrates the carrier's strong confidence in our facilities and amenities, and it is recognition of the increasing demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway."

The nation's capital is easily accessible by rail from BWI, which is also a major connecting hub for Southwest.

Southwest Airlines is the largest carrier operating at ONT and represents more than one-third of the airport's passenger volume. Southwest recently has added a number of popular destinations from ONT including Austin, Houston and, most recently, Nashville.

Flight schedules and tickets are available at southwest.com.

The Southwest announcement comes as ONT approaches record passenger volume this year when the Inland Empire airport expects to welcome more than 7 million travelers.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

