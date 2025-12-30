Ontario International Airport's ONT+ Visitor Pass Program nears 100,000 users

Innovative program allows non-ticketed visitors to go directly to the gates to accompany or pick up friends and family

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) is approaching a major milestone with its innovative ONT+ Visitor Pass Program, which is on track to surpass 100,000 registered users – a significant achievement that underscores both the program's popularity and ONT's leadership in reimagining the airport experience.

The ONT+ Visitor Pass Program allows non-ticketed guests to visit one of the airport's popular post-security amenities such as Brewery X or go directly to a gate to accompany or pick up family or friends who are traveling.

Launched in 2022, ONT+ is a free digital visitor pass program that allows non-ticketed visitors to access the airport's post-security terminals, making it possible for friends and family to accompany travelers to the gate or enjoy ONT's restaurants and shops beyond security. Ontario International Airport was the first airport in the nation to introduce a digital visitors pass program and remains one of only a handful of U.S. airports to offer this level of access.

As of late December, the ONT+ Visitor Pass Program has registered 98,854 users, with continued steady growth reflecting strong public interest and confidence in the program.

A key factor in the success of the ONT+ Visitor Pass Program is the airport's close coordination with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which has helped ensure the program operates smoothly while maintaining the highest security standards.

"ONT+ is about putting people first, whether they're traveling or simply here to support someone they care about," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Working closely with TSA, ONT helped set a new standard by safely reopening terminal access, an approach that is now being replicated at airports across California and the country. As families and loved ones come together during the holiday travel season and we approach 100,000 users, it reinforces that leading with community and common sense creates a more welcoming airport experience when it matters most."

The ONT+ Visitor Pass Program has drawn national attention as airports across the country explore ways to reintroduce limited public access beyond security checkpoints – an amenity that largely disappeared after 9/11.

Ontario International Airport continues to evaluate enhancements to the program while remaining focused on safety, efficiency and customer experience – hallmark's of ONT's overall success since its return to local ownership in 2016. In October, ONT launched a yearlong celebration of its Decade of Local Control. Under the theme Reclaimed. Revived. Ready., the campaign will include a year of community events, pop-ups, special merchandise, digital storytelling and surprise activations at the airport – all leading up to the official anniversary date of November 1, 2026.

For more information or to register for the ONT+ Visitor Pass Program, visit www.flyontario.com/ontplus.

