Fly Off to Hawaii with Webull

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, has launched a summer referral program, Fly Off To Hawaii. In this event, the top 10 users who bring in the most successfully funded referrals* will win a trip to Hawaii (Max value: $1500) come the end of July 31st.

*Referral = Successfully opened brokerage account that funds the account with $100 or more with initial deposit

The details are as follows.

Duration: From July 1 st , 2019 00:00 ET to July 31 st , 2019 23:59 ET .

A referral will only be counted if their initial deposit is $100 and made within 30 days of said referral's account approval. If there ends up being more than ten people at the top of the leaderboard with the same amount of funded accounts, rewards will be given to the first ten users to achieve said number of funded accounts.

and made within 30 days of said referral's account approval. If there ends up being more than ten people at the top of the leaderboard with the same amount of funded accounts, rewards will be given to the first ten users to achieve said number of funded accounts. Participating in this event doesn't mean you can't join the referral program, too. Successfully funded referrals will get you a share of stock worth $8 - $1000 each. You will also be able to get a $10 gift card and a $50 gift card if you fulfill the criteria.

Learn more about the Fly Off To Hawaii event here.

Webull Financial LLC has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands of trading accounts across the United States. The company's market data app is used globally by over 10 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading and ticker fundamentals. All these features are gathered together to ensure users can test out trades and make smarter trading decisions.

Webull's comprehensive market data platform makes sure that users do not have to leave the app in order to get all the technical and fundamental information that they need. Webull's charts hold over 25 different indicators and the time interval data can be boiled down to minute-by-minute intervals. With side-by-side chart comparisons, traders can even compare individual stocks against industry ETFs.

All these features are supported by Webull's Live Help desk, which ensures Webull's customer issues, no matter how big or small, are resolved. Users can reach our customer service representatives through the Live Help button, social media, or email us at customerservice@webull.com.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC, or to book an interview, contact Gabriel Cao at 917-267-5556 or email gabe@webull-us.com, or visit the website at www.webull.com

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA. System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Risk Disclosure: Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its app, please visit www.webull.com.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

