Webull Introduces $0 Commission Trading on Pro Football Big Game Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, offers sports prediction markets through its partnership with Kalshi, a CFTC-regulated prediction market exchange. Webull gives users access to event contracts across sports, economic indicators, cryptocurrency, and other markets, including the Big Game, allowing them to trade on market-implied probabilities for major live events.

Webull's prediction markets allow users to trade on how they think events will unfold, turning opinions about real world outcomes into potential profits. Prediction markets reflect real time reactions as new information emerges, enabling users to buy and sell contracts tied to possible results as prices change with shifting probabilities. Since the rollout in Q3 2025, Webull has seen significant quarter-over-quarter growth in prediction market trading.

"Sports prediction markets represent a natural extension of how our users already interact with markets," said Anthony Denier, Group President & U.S. CEO at Webull. "Users can now access regulated event-based markets in a way that feels intuitive to investors who already understand how prices reflect probabilities."

Users can buy and sell positions at any time to change their mind or lock in gains before an event ends. Unlike traditional sports bets, prediction markets use probability trading and market-driven pricing, letting users follow sentiment shifts, trade Big Game and related contracts with $0 commission (exchange fees apply), and participate in community features that show aggregated market sentiment and enable discussions on the platform.

Users can access available sports event contracts through Webull's Prediction Market Hub, which serves as the central destination for all prediction markets and related disclosures. For users looking to better understand how prediction markets work, Webull provides comprehensive educational resources, outlining product mechanics, terminologies, and important considerations through the dedicated Predict 101 Help Center.

This expansion further establishes Webull's presence in the growing category of event-driven markets, reinforcing its focus on interactive, market-based experiences grounded in real-time information. Availability and features may vary by jurisdiction, and participation is subject to applicable rules and regulations.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Webull asks customers to carefully consider all risks associated with an investment in an Event Contract, including without limitation the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and any other advisors that you deem appropriate before investing in any Event Contract. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

