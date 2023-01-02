flyadeal takes to the skies at the 10th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards

flyadeal won the 'Fastest Growing Airline Brand' and 'Best Low-Cost Airline Brand' in Saudi Arabia for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held on the 10th of December at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai.

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award recognizes brands across the globe achieving excellence. flyadeal has consistently performed outstandingly well, staying ahead of the competition and focusing on customer satisfaction. Through their constant efforts to outdo themselves, they won these awards.

Commenting on flyadeal winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director) of Global Brands Magazine, said, "After the global pandemic, airline companies have been price gouging their customers. flyadeal is a breath of fresh air in these difficult times. Through low-cost flights, they have captured a significant piece of the market. Their success story is definitely one to keep an eye out for."

About flyadeal

flyadeal is a sister company of Saudia Airlines and they were formed in 2017. In a very short span of 5 years, they have managed to become one of the most popular airlines in Saudi Arabia. Their commitment to providing high-value flights without breaking the bank has made them a household name. flyadeal provides all the services of a regular flight without compromising on quality.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine