- New agreement is airline's fourth 737 MAX purchase and includes options for 75 additional airplanes

- Efficient 737 MAX serves as the backbone of flydubai's growing fleet

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and flydubai announced today the airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its fourth 737 MAX purchase. The agreement for 75 orders and 75 options will enable flydubai to modernize its fleet and further expand its growing network.

The Dubai-based carrier said the 737 MAX's fuel efficiency, range and reliability has enabled its network expansion, which now spans over 135 destinations, including new routes Lasi, Nairobi, Riga, Latvia, among other cities.

flydubai signs MoU for 75 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, flydubai chairman, and Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, sign MoU.

The new deal allows flydubai to take advantage of the 737 MAX family's flexibility and commonality, while leveraging the unique size and range of the 737-8, 737-9, and 737-10 models to suit its growing business.

"We are pleased to announce a new aircraft order agreement with Boeing. Looking ahead, proactive fleet planning is essential to ensuring we are well-placed to meet the rising demand for travel, a demand we are confident will continue to grow. Anticipating future needs is a defining factor in the success of any airline and today's announcement reflects our commitment to that principle," said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, commenting on the milestone announcement.

We are proud to place another 737 MAX order with Boeing, a trusted partner that has played a key role in growing our network to its current scale. Reliable aircraft availability and timely deliveries are vital to the ongoing growth of our industry, and this agreement ensures we remain well-positioned for future growth, adding to the fleet as well as replacing current aircraft. I want to thank our team for their dedication and hard work. Their efforts, combined with Dubai's ambitious vision for the years ahead, fuel our optimism and enthusiasm for what lies ahead, including playing a key role Dubai World Central's expansion plans."

flydubai currently operates 96 Boeing 737 airplanes. The new agreement, when finalized, would add to outstanding 737 MAX orders from prior purchases.

"flydubai is one of the world's first 737 MAX operators and their plan to place yet another order – their fourth order to date – reflects the 737 MAX's market-leading value and versatility," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud that Boeing airplanes will continue to serve as the backbone of flydubai's strategic fleet and growth plans."

The 737 MAX family delivers better fuel efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort compared to the airplanes they replace. The family is optimized for growth in the Middle East – offering more range and greater seat capacity than previous 737 models.

In 2023, flydubai also placed its first-ever widebody airplane order with a purchase of 30 787 Dreamliner jets.

Over the next 20 years, the Middle Eastern single-aisle fleet is projected to more than double to enhance connectivity within the region and much of Europe, according to Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook.

