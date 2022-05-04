FlyGuys Closes Out $4 Million Series A Round Investment

$4 Million investment in Lafayette-based start-up will create dozens of new jobs in the area

LAFAYETTE, La. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Southern Louisiana individual investors, many of whom invested in Waitr, have closed out a $4 million Series A funding round by investing $2 million into Lafayette-based nationwide drone service provider FlyGuys. The previous $2 million investment provided by Advantage Capital in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit program received in 2021 has already allowed FlyGuys to begin the scaling process. The new investment will allow for further expansion and growth.

Adam Zayor, CEO

FlyGuys, which has an office in downtown Lafayette, plans to create dozens of new jobs in the coming years for the Lafayette area.

"Our group enjoys fueling growth and creating jobs for Louisiana's relatively new technology ecosystem," says Joe Stough, FlyGuys' Executive Chairman. "We invest in companies with large addressable markets, scalable business models, strong evidence of product-market fit, and most importantly, humble, coachable leadership. FlyGuys fit this mold nicely, and we are thrilled to be a part of another exciting tech story for Louisiana."

"FlyGuys is very lucky to have the support of so many Louisiana natives," says Adam Zayor, CEO of FlyGuys. "With support from business leaders such as Joe Stough, FlyGuys will continue to help grow Louisiana's tech scene."

FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company that delivers aerial data collection solutions for many commercial industries and public sector entities, including Energy, Agriculture, Construction, Engineering, Transmission & Distribution, Transportation, and others. From RGB and Infrared to LiDAR and Multispectral sensors, FlyGuys offers consistent quality data collection at standardized prices.

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3.8 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 65,000 jobs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com , or via Twitter or LinkedIn .

